ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in ONEOK by 5,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.