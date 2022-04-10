ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after buying an additional 293,315 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after acquiring an additional 375,971 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

