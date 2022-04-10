OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ONEW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of ONEW opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $490.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 3.32.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

