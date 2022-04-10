OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price Up 4.7%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.00. 2,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $490.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

