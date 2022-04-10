Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. Open Text has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

