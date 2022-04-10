Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,728 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 1,059,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,808. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

