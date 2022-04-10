Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 57 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Insulet by 48.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $203,619,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.63. 290,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,954. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.68. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

