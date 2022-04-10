Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.32 Million Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICVT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,849 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.