Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cognex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.44. 700,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,335. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

