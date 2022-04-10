Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,575 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after buying an additional 430,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,036,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,003. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

