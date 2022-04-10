Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $457.81. 968,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,093. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.90.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

