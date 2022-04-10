Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. 18,218,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,602,004. The company has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

