Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KLA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 5.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.71.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $11.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

