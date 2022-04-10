Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 1,082,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,531. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15.

