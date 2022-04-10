Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Corning worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $34.09. 5,120,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,691. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.