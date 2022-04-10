Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,351 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after buying an additional 1,514,150 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,494,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,874,000 after buying an additional 698,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of CSGP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,123. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

