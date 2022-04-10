Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $415.63. 387,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,744. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $375.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

