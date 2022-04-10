Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,077 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after acquiring an additional 329,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,652. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

