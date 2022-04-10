Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,385 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Signature Bank by 50.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.62.

Signature Bank stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.48. The stock had a trading volume of 755,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,467. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $216.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

