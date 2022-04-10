Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $11.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.84. 1,712,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.