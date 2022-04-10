Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after buying an additional 131,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after buying an additional 1,087,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,676,000 after buying an additional 117,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE AMH traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.