Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $3,191,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,423 shares of company stock valued at $58,266,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

