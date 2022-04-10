Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $1,682,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 527.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.41. 472,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,785. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.76 and its 200 day moving average is $307.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

