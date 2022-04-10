Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,243,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $75,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,383 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,620,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570,386. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

