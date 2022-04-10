Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. 2,250,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,119. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

