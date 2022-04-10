Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.95.

Shares of COP stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

