Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

NYSE USB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,974,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,248. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

