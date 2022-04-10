Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

MPC stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,088,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,181. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

