Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $115.35. 1,678,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

