Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $115.35. 1,678,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.
In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.