Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 22,441 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 891,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,383,000 after acquiring an additional 587,265 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 509,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 268,014 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. 9,261,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,952,734. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.