Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

DE stock traded up $8.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,231. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.02. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

