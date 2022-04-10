Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 15,276 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of GXO Logistics worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $10,337,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

GXO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. 1,857,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.