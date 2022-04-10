Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,780 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.