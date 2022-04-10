Oppenheimer Trims Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Target Price to $80.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

BKI opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Black Knight by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

