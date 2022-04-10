Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Shares of OPT stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Opthea has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

