Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 46.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $53,745,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $598,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 899,111 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,311 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

