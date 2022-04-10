Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $515.60 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 452.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $27,320,806. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

