Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.02 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

