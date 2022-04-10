Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,403 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 150.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 46.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.03.

CRWD stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average is $216.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.