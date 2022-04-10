Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.24 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $413.09 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.54 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

