Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $226.79 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

