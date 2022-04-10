Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 977 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

Synaptics stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

