Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $172.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.