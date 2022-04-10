Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

PLTR opened at $12.70 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

