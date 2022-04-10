Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

