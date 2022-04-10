Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,109 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.60.

AMT stock opened at $266.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

