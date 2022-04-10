Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 227 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $411.45 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

