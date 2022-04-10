Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,270 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.48 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

