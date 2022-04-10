Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,585 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

