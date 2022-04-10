Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,781 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $30,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.